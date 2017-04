Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters have tackled a blaze involving commercial skips at a business in Great Harwood.

Crews from Great Harwood, Blackburn and Padiham stations were called to T H Smith and Sons Ltd on Meadow Street shortly after 12noon on Tuesday, April 11.

A fire and rescue service spokesperson said: “Firefighters used four teams of breathing apparatus and two jets to extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.”