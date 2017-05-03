Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Well-wishers have rallied to raise more than £1,600 towards the funeral of community champion Evonne Harwood after her sudden death.

Accrington was rocked by the death of campaigning Warner Street trader Evonne, who passed away at her shop, the Pink Magpie Vintage Emporium on Saturday, April 22, aged just 55.

As her tragic death was so unexpected, there had been no money put aside to cover her funeral costs.

Her cousin Nicola Duckworth has now started a fundraising page hoping to raise £4,000 to alleviate the financial burden, and give community stalwart Evonne the send-off she deserves.

Nicola, from Accrington, said: “Evonne lived an incredibly frugal lifestyle, and quite simply her family do not have the sort of money needed to pay for the funeral.

“This never stopped her helping out with many other charitable causes though, and she would have given her last penny or her last tin of beans to someone in need.

“We are relying on the very thing Evonne really believed in and promoted tirelessly - ‘community spirit’. Many ordinary people coming together, each giving just a little, towards a common goal, and achieving big things.”

Great-grandmother Evonne, of Oswaldtwistle, was well known for organising the Christmas Dickensian events in Accrington and the 1960s-themed Oh I Do Like to be Beside the Seaside event in May last year.

So far just over £1,600 has been raised in donations but Nicola hopes the community spirit Evonne so believed in will prevail to meet the shortfall.

She added: “We are hoping, if everyone who knew Evonne, or even just knew of her, and admired what she achieved, give just a little, just a small amount from many people will really add up.

“We really hope to try and cover the cost of the funeral, taking the burden away her family, who have already lost so much. Their lives really have been turned upside down by the loss of their rock.”

Evonne’s funeral will take place on Thursday, May 4 at St James’ Church in Accrington, with the funeral procession going down Warner Street at around 9.45am, arriving at the church at 10am.

Donations can still be made after it has taken place, and will go to Barton and Hallworth Funeral Service. Any remaining funds will be donated to East Lancashire Hospice in Evonne’s memory. To donate, visit gofundme.com and search ‘ Evonne Harwood funeral ’.