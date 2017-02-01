Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A successful company boss enjoyed a working day like no other as he travelled to Buckingham Palace to pick up his OBE award.

Dr Antony Bannan, who was born and raised in Accrington, received his medal from Prince Charles after being awarded the honour for services to the UK economy, international trade and inward investment.

The former St Oswald’s RC and Holy Family RC school pupil was joined in London by his wife Elaine, daughter Laura and son Kieran.

Dr Bannan said he was ‘very proud and humbled to be recognised with such a great honour’ and he has dedicated the award to his family for their ‘many years of patience and support’.

He said: “I’ve travelled the world on behalf of the business – and the many colleagues, past and present, that I’ve been lucky enough to work with.”

Dr Bannan lived in the borough until six years ago before moving Hapton.

He is chief executive of Precision Technologies Group in Milnrow which is manufacturer and world-wide exporter of advanced computer-controlled machinery used to make parts used in aircraft, high-performance vehicles and compressors.