Thousands of pounds worth of computer equipment have been stolen from a lorry as the driver slept in the cab.

Police said the Romanian driver, who had travelled from Germany, was parked on Shorten Brook Way in Altham when offenders approached the lorry at 3.40am on Monday, November 28.

They cut through the curtain on the side of the lorry and stole crates of Fujitsu Siemens processors before they were disturbed by the driver.

Up to five men, aged between 20 and 25, are believed to have been involved in the theft and no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information call police on 101 quoting log number 119 of November 28.