Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 38-year-old woman who has gone missing from home in Accrington.

Catherine Allsager was last heard from at 5am on Friday, August 4, when she made a phone call. She has not been seen or heard from since and it is not known where the phone call was made from.

She has links to the Gorton area of Manchester and may have travelled there by bus or train. She may also still be in east Lancashire.

Sergeant Sean Frodsham, of Hyndburn Police, said: “We are extremely worried about Catherine and would like to locate her as soon as possible. Anybody who has seen her, or knows where she may be, is asked to contact us immediately.”

Catherine is described as white, of stocky build, with blonde hair which has red tips dyed into it.

Anybody with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 225 of August 4.