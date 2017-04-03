Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A convicted drug dealer who was caught supplying £15,000 worth of cannabis has been warned he could face jail.

Neil William Shaw, 56 of Grove Street, Oswaldtwistle, grew the cannabis himself and intended to supply it ‘cost free’ to two other people, Burnley Crown Court heard.

He pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis with intent to supply and was bailed until April 21 for sentence.

The court heard how Shaw has previously been jailed for possessing cocaine and amphetamines with intent to supply and conspiracy to supply amphetamines.

Peter Turner, defending, said Shaw has had three heart attacks and now suffers from numerous health problems.

Judge Beverley Lunt said the cannabis haul was of a ‘commercial scale’ and warned Shaw that he could face jail.

She said: “If I sentence him today then I will send him to prison as I have no proof of any of the medical conditions.

"With this level of drugs I would’ve thought a prison sentence is inevitable but that decision will only be made once the medical evidence has been read and a pre-sentence report has been considered.”