Convicted drug dealer warned he is facing jail after admitting cannabis supply charge

A drug dealer has been warned he is facing a jail sentence after being caught supplying cannabis.

Shane Murray, of Ribbleton Drive, Accrington, was found in a van with £2,500 worth of cannabis and in possession of a mobile phone with drug-related text messages.

The 31-year-old has pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis with intent to supply at Burnley Crown Court and has been bailed to appear at the court for sentence on October 10.

Stephen Parker, prosecuting, told the court how Murray was previously convicted and jailed for drugs supply offences in 2009.

The latest offence happened in February this year.

Mr Parker said police found a number of incoming text messages on Murray’s phone from ‘people making enquiries to purchase drugs’ and showed his involvement over a ‘24 to 48-hour period’.

Darren Lee-Smith, defending, said it has been seven years since his last conviction and that Murray had a ‘significant amount of mitigation’ to put forward before the court.

The barrister said Murray is currently caring for his sick 10-week-old daughter and his partner.

He told the court: “The defendant appreciates that one of the main reasons and root causes for the offending on this occasion is a long-standing cannabis addiction and will welcome any assistance he can be offered by way of a drug rehabilitation requirement.”

Mr Lee-Smith said Murray was ‘suffering from severe migraine headaches to the point where he would blackout’ and is awaiting a brain scan at Royal Blackburn Hospital next month.

However, Judge Beverley Lunt said: “This is prison and it’s fairly substantial prison.

“He’s been on licence for being a drug dealer and he must have got assistance if he had a drug problem then.

“It’s a second offence of drug dealing. One more and it’s seven years.

"I will adjourn but only because if I sentence him to custody today, which seems inevitable to me, then the brain scan won’t happen and that’s a health matter and I won’t risk his health.

“You really shouldn’t expect anything other than an immediate prison sentence, but that will be decided on October 10.”