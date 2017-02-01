Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Controversial plans to build three all-weather football pitches near to a community centre and elderly people’s homes have been approved.

Thirty-four people had written objection letters to Hyndburn council over the council’s application to create the 3G pitches on open space behind Bank Mill House, off Lowerfold Road in Great Harwood.

They claimed the development would lead to anti-social behaviour, increased traffic and parking problems, and cause lighting and noise nuisance.

Patrick McGinley, from Great Harwood, urged the council to adjourn the application so a ‘more sensible site’ could be considered.

However, councillors gave the scheme the go-ahead at a planning committee meeting this week, on a majority vote.

Mr McGinley told the meeting: “Across the road from Bank Mill House live many elderly people and there is a home for senior citizens close by.

“The noise will be really significant and really bad. It’s so unfair and an absolute disgrace.

“I’m not saying disband it completely but please consider adjourning it to look for a more sensible site. As a council it is your duty to assist the elderly.”

Mr McGinley said noise would impact on groups who use Bank Mill House and that the pitches could be built near to the new Great Harwood Rovers FC pitches.

Coun Judith Addison was one of four councillors to oppose the plan. She said: “The residents have chosen to live in that location because of that land and to walk their dogs in a nice pleasant area. Having caged football pitches is a rather different type of use.”

Planning officers said the pitch lights would be turned off by 10pm, up to 37 car parking spaces will be created and that there is ‘still surrounding land for dog walking’.

Simon Prideaux, chief council planning officer, said the plans comply with policy frameworks and that the scheme will ‘broaden the use area’ and open it up to different sections of the community.