A car park that was wrongly advertised by the council is NOT up for sale, it’s been confirmed.

Hyndburn council had placed an advertisement in the Observer giving notice of its intention to dispose of land in Baxenden which is currently a car park on Manchester Road.

The advertisement stated the land is ‘intended to be used for a residential or commercial development’, but the Hyndburn Labour group has since said the notice was printed in error.

In a statement, the Labour group said: “It has been issued in error as part of a wider scheme to dispose of pieces of land which are of little value to the council and are not well-used by the public.

“The Hyndburn Labour Group wish to apologise for the error.”

A council spokesperson said: “The council can confirm that the Baxenden land is not being offered for sale.

“The council has carried out a wide review of surplus land which may result in land being made available for sale in the future.

“In the meantime two development opportunities are being offered for sale at Steiner Street, Accrington and Lower Barnes Street, Clayton-le-Moors”.