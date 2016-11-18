How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Council gives thumbs up to swimming pool conversion of town church

Eleven apartments will also be created at the former Cannon Street Baptist Church

The disused Cannon Street Baptist Church in Accrington

Plans to convert a disused town centre church into an apartment complex with a swimming pool have been approved.

Under the scheme, the former Cannon Street Baptist Church in Accrington will be converted into one four-bed and nine two-bed apartments with another one nine-bed home and a swimming pool and storage space in the basement.

Councillors voted unanimously in favour of applicant Ijeoma Enyi’s proposal during a recent planning committee meeting after no objections were received.

Elizabeth Johnson, principal planning officer, told the meeting that the church has been unoccupied since 2006 and has ‘fallen into decline’.

She said: “Officers consider overall the proposal is sustainable in terms of social, economic and environmental aspects. It would facilitate the enhancement of the conservation area and help secure the future of a listed building which is currently in decline.”

Ward councillor June Harrison was also supportive of the scheme.

She told the meeting: “I think it’s an absolutely brilliant idea. It will only improve the area.”

A total of 21 car parking spaces will be created as part of the development.

What do you think? Write to our letters page at accringtonobserver@menmedia.co.uk

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Oak trees planted in memory of 'The Lads from Lancashire'

Two saplings were planted at Haworth Park to mark the centenary of the end of the Battle of the Somme

Previous Articles

Formers Bailey's Bar could be turned into restaurant

The Accrington town centre nightclub closed down last year

Related Tags

Places
Church
Accrington

Most Read in News

  1. Accrington
    Mount Carmel school forced to close after night of torrential rain
  2. Oswaldtwistle
    Funds row over crackdown on fly-tipping spot hit 34 TIMES in a year
  3. Oswaldtwistle
    Cancer-stricken girl, 4, whose heartbreaking picture was shared around the world has died
  4. Hyndburn Council
    Hyndburn seat name change would 'cost businesses thousands'
  5. Education
    School's letter to parents tells them male teacher will return to class as a woman after Christmas

Most Read

  1. Accrington
    Mount Carmel school forced to close after night of torrential rain
  2. Oswaldtwistle
    Funds row over crackdown on fly-tipping spot hit 34 TIMES in a year
  3. Oswaldtwistle
    Cancer-stricken girl, 4, whose heartbreaking picture was shared around the world has died
  4. Hyndburn Council
    Hyndburn seat name change would 'cost businesses thousands'
  5. Education
    School's letter to parents tells them male teacher will return to class as a woman after Christmas

Most Recent

Accrington Observer

Journalists

Stuart Pike
Deputy editor specialising in politics
Alex Bell
Crime
Bethany English
District reporter
Beth Abbit
Court reporter
Jon Macpherson
Reporter
Kate Watkins
Reporter specialising in communities
Garth Dawson
Photographer and columnist