Council gives thumbs up to swimming pool conversion of town church

Plans to convert a disused town centre church into an apartment complex with a swimming pool have been approved.

Under the scheme, the former Cannon Street Baptist Church in Accrington will be converted into one four-bed and nine two-bed apartments with another one nine-bed home and a swimming pool and storage space in the basement.

Councillors voted unanimously in favour of applicant Ijeoma Enyi’s proposal during a recent planning committee meeting after no objections were received.

Elizabeth Johnson, principal planning officer, told the meeting that the church has been unoccupied since 2006 and has ‘fallen into decline’.

She said: “Officers consider overall the proposal is sustainable in terms of social, economic and environmental aspects. It would facilitate the enhancement of the conservation area and help secure the future of a listed building which is currently in decline.”

Ward councillor June Harrison was also supportive of the scheme.

She told the meeting: “I think it’s an absolutely brilliant idea. It will only improve the area.”

A total of 21 car parking spaces will be created as part of the development.

