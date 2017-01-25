The video will start in 8 Cancel

Council bosses have apologised after a video showing a mechanised road sweeper failing to clear up litter went viral.

In the CCTV footage of Bath Street in Accrington, which has been viewed more than 2,300 times, a road sweeper can be seen to move alongside a rubbish strewn footpath.

But the sweeper manages to avoid the piled up litter and at one point appears to dislodge a discarded plastic bottle on to the other side of the street.

Hyndburn council have since said sorry that the sweeping was not up to their usual ‘high standard’.

Kevin Carroll, who shared the video, claimed residents had filled 12 sacks with litter from the street later that day, which they were prepared to deliver to council offices if they were not collected.

A council spokesperson said: “Obviously the mechanical sweeping in Bath Street was not up to the usual high standard and of course we will be speaking with the driver and taking any appropriate action in due course.

“We would like to apologise and thank the resident who assisted in litter picking the footpath.”