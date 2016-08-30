Countdown to 50th anniversary train show at Hyndburn Leisure Centre

Train enthusiasts will be heading to Church this weekend as the Blackburn and East Lancashire Model Railway Society marks its 50th anniversary.

The Blackburn and East Lancashire Model Railway show will be held at Hyndburn Leisure Centre on Henry Street in Church on Saturday, September 3 and Sunday September 4.

Howard Foy, from the society, said they are hoping their 50th anniversary will be their best event yet.

He said: “It is actually the 51st annual show to be held by society members - as the group was officially formed after a group of enthusiasts got together to stage the first-ever model railway show in the East Lancashire area in October 1965.

“Several of the founder members are still involved with the group today.

“The society’s annual exhibition moved from King George’s Hall in Blackburn to its present location at the Hyndburn Leisure Centre in 2010 and the show has gone from strength to strength since then.

“In 2011 we moved to our present headquarters in the Business Centre of Oswaldtwistle Mills.

“This has given space to have all our layouts in operation.

“Members of our society also have access to our library of over 1,000 books.”

There will also be Thomas the Tank Engine for children plus demonstration stands of all aspects of modelling and more than 20 specialist traders.

Entry is £7 for adults with free admission for accompanied children. Refreshments are available and there is free on-site parking.

The Society has built many layouts over the years, including ‘Wilpshire’ and ‘Holmfirth’ which were well known on the exhibition circuit, and have won many trophies at shows throughout the country in recent years. Some of the society’s member’s layouts have been exhibited throughout Europe.

More than 15 layouts will be in action this year in all gauges from 0 to Z including Boiler Road (0 Gauge), Deadman’s Lane (00 & DCC), Drem (N), Eccleston (S4), Gresten (H0e), Llanfair Caereinion (009), Llanrug (009), Netinat Lumber (7mm NG), and Oswaldtwistle Town.