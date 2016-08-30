How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Countdown to 50th anniversary train show at Hyndburn Leisure Centre

  • Updated
  • By

The Blackburn and East Lancashire Model Railway Society's show will be held on September 3-4

Hyndburn Leisure Centre, Henry St, Church, United Kingdom. Model Railway Exhibition. 7 September 2014. Photograph Credit : Sean Hansford .

Train enthusiasts will be heading to Church this weekend as the Blackburn and East Lancashire Model Railway Society marks its 50th anniversary.

The Blackburn and East Lancashire Model Railway show will be held at Hyndburn Leisure Centre on Henry Street in Church on Saturday, September 3 and Sunday September 4.

Howard Foy, from the society, said they are hoping their 50th anniversary will be their best event yet.

He said: “It is actually the 51st annual show to be held by society members - as the group was officially formed after a group of enthusiasts got together to stage the first-ever model railway show in the East Lancashire area in October 1965.

“Several of the founder members are still involved with the group today.

“The society’s annual exhibition moved from King George’s Hall in Blackburn to its present location at the Hyndburn Leisure Centre in 2010 and the show has gone from strength to strength since then.

“In 2011 we moved to our present headquarters in the Business Centre of Oswaldtwistle Mills.

“This has given space to have all our layouts in operation.

“Members of our society also have access to our library of over 1,000 books.”

There will also be Thomas the Tank Engine for children plus demonstration stands of all aspects of modelling and more than 20 specialist traders.

Entry is £7 for adults with free admission for accompanied children. Refreshments are available and there is free on-site parking.

The Society has built many layouts over the years, including ‘Wilpshire’ and ‘Holmfirth’ which were well known on the exhibition circuit, and have won many trophies at shows throughout the country in recent years. Some of the society’s member’s layouts have been exhibited throughout Europe.

More than 15 layouts will be in action this year in all gauges from 0 to Z including Boiler Road (0 Gauge), Deadman’s Lane (00 &amp; DCC), Drem (N), Eccleston (S4), Gresten (H0e), Llanfair Caereinion (009), Llanrug (009), Netinat Lumber (7mm NG), and Oswaldtwistle Town.

VIEW GALLERY
Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Couple celebrate 50 years of married life

Sandra and Ralph Jones were joined by family and friends for their golden anniversary

Related Tags

Places
Church
Hyndburn
Oswaldtwistle Mills

Most Read in News

  1. Accrington
    Beauty salon Royal Nail opens at former Accrington post office site
  2. Lancashire Constabulary
    Police appeal for help to find missing man Clayton-le-Moors man
  3. Great Harwood
    Mum thought dead son was just 'asleep'
  4. Accrington
    Gallery: DanceSyndrome charity celebrating £200,000 cash boost
  5. Facebook
    Bikers, a hen party and birthday parties in our Time-trip column this week

Most Read

  1. Accrington
    Beauty salon Royal Nail opens at former Accrington post office site
  2. Lancashire Constabulary
    Police appeal for help to find missing man Clayton-le-Moors man
  3. Great Harwood
    Mum thought dead son was just 'asleep'
  4. Accrington
    Gallery: DanceSyndrome charity celebrating £200,000 cash boost
  5. Facebook
    Bikers, a hen party and birthday parties in our Time-trip column this week

Most Recent

Accrington Observer

Journalists

Stuart Pike
Deputy editor specialising in politics
Alex Bell
Crime
Bethany English
District reporter
Beth Abbit
Court reporter
Jon Macpherson
Reporter
Kate Watkins
Reporter specialising in communities
Garth Dawson
Photographer and columnist