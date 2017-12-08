Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A much anticipated annual Christmas event will return next week.

There will be food stalls, late night shopping, fairground rides, carols, music and much more at Warner Street’s ‘An Accrington Christmas’ on Thursday.

Over the past two years, thousands of revellers have flocked to the event, which has been tweaked to drop the previous Dickensian theme.

Gayle Knight, chairperson of organisers the Accrington Carnival Committee, said: “There will be lots of tasty food and gift ideas, and carols throughout the evening. Santa will be there on a sleigh and the characters from Frozen, so there will be quite a few things going on.

“We are not calling it a Dickensian night to give it a slightly different feel to previous years. The idea is to just create a nice Christmas atmosphere.”

The event will take place on Thursday, December 14 from 4pm to 8pm. The previous two years had been run by traders Kate Furey and the late Evonne Harwood, who died suddenly in May this year, aged 55.

Gayle added: “It would have been a shame for it not to have gone ahead this year as it’s a very well attended event.”