A couple have spoken of their delight after a stolen memorial containing their unborn baby’s remains was found by a member of the public ‘intact’.

Kyle Livesey and Paige Rhodes were left ‘absolutely devastated’ after sick thieves stole the plant pot memorial from the back yard of their new home on Whalley Road in Clayton-le-Moors.

However, following a media appeal, the memorial containing a heart-shape plaque was found in the Moor Street area and returned to the couple.

Kyle, 20, said they were ‘over the moon’ and thanked the Observer and the Hyndburn community for their help with the appeal.

He said: “We are both over the moon. We didn’t think we would ever see it again or get it back.

“It’s the best thing that’s ever happened to us.

“We have got it back now and it’s in the back yard again. We are going to take it to Paige’s dad’s house where it will hopefully be a bit safer.

“We didn’t think that we would get so much publicity. It really does show that when people actually connect like that then great things can happen.

“Thank you so much for all your help.”

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “Thank you to those who shared our earlier appeal.”

Kyle and Paige, 17, were heartbroken after their baby died on May 1 this year from a miscarriage when Paige was around three months pregnant.

Their anguish turned to despair after thieves stole the special plant pot memorial containing the baby’s remains just ONE day after moving into their new home.

The theft happened sometime between 12am on Thursday, August 17, and 8.30pm on Friday, August 18.

Police described the theft as ‘truly shocking and sickening’.