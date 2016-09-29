Couple warned they could face jail after admitting drugs offences

A couple have been warned they cold face jail after admitting drugs offences.

Nicola Threlfall, of Worsley Court, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty at Burnley Crown Court to being concerned in the supply of cannabis and cannabis resin between May 1, 2015, and November 21, 2015.

The 25-year-old pleaded not guilty to possessing cannabis and cannabis resin with intent to supply and those charges were dismissed.

Her partner Nathan Williams, 26, and also of Worsley Court, earlier pleaded guilty at Blackburn Magistrates Court to possessing cannabis with intent to supply and possessing cocaine.

Stephen Parker, prosecuting, said: “The defendant (Threlfall) by her pleas today accepts that she was involved in the supply of cannabis and cannabis resin. By her not guilty pleas she is going to suggest the drugs recovered on the day of the warrant were her partners.”

Anthony Parkinson, defending, said Threlfall requested a pre-sentence report.

Both defendants were bailed to appear for sentence on October 12.

Judge Beverley Lunt said: “Both of you realise that all sentencing options including prison will be considered for this.”