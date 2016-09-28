Couple's heartbreak after dog mown down in '80mph' hit and run

A care worker has been left devastated after her dog was struck down and killed by a car in what she says was a hit and run.

Nichola Grimshaw, 37, was at home when Daisy, her five-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier, ran out of the house and into the path of what she believed was a black Ford Mondeo that failed to stop.

The mum-of-one, of Stevenson Road West, Oswaldtwistle, said: “I went after her but she went to cross over and a car doing about 80 miles an hour just ploughed into her and didn’t stop.

“She was thrown into the air as the car hit her and smashed her skull.

“I was screaming and was rushed to A and E with a panic attack. We’re devastated, it still hasn’t sunk in properly.”

Nichola’s husband Tim rushed the dog to the vet but she died on the way.

She said: “Neighbours heard the massive bang and the next thing, me screaming. They rushed out and saw Daisy on the floor. The worst part was her whimpering and yelping - it was a nightmare. She died in my brother-in-law Matthew’s arms.”

Nichola and Tim also have two puppies from Daisy, Zeus and Beauty, who Nichola says are pining for their mother.

The couple have lived in the house, which faces onto Spring Hill Road, where the incident occurred, for three years and Nichola says there has always been a problem with speeding on the road and have called for traffic calming action to be taken.

Nichola said: “We have schools and elderly people’s bungalows nearby and just a small 20mph sign.

“We want anyone with any information to come forward so we can get justice for Daisy.”

A Lancashire police spokesperson said: “We were called at 7.55pm on Sunday, September 25 by a caller who said a car had hit her dog and the driver had driven off.

“The dog was taken to the vet and an ambulance was needed for the dog owner. The car was a Ford Mondeo and a witness reported it was going at speed.

“Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone who saw anything should call 101 quoting incident 1373 of September 25.”

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council, said: “We have received a call about speeding on Spring Hill Road and will examine our existing data in order to decide whether to carry out further investigation at the site.

"We will raise the issue at the next of the regular meetings between highways staff and traffic police. Spring Hill Road has a good safety record.

“However if we identify that there is a problem with speeding we will consider further action to address it.”