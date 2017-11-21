Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A crack cocaine and heroin dealer who supplied drugs over two-and-a-half years has been warned he faces jail.

Scott Anthony Pettit, of Horne Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty at Burnley Crown Court to being concerned in the supply of the class A drugs in the Accrington area between March 2014 and August 2016.

Judge Sara Dodd said they are ‘very serious matters’ and are ‘likely to attract an immediate custodial sentence’.

Pettit, 42, was bailed to appear for sentence on Monday, December 11.

Mark Stuart, defending, requested the adjournment for a pre-sentence report and medical reports.

The court heard how Pettit, who is currently subject to a suspended prison sentence for shoplifting, has wide range of health problems including hepatitis C and liver damage.

Mr Stuart said the defendant had been a drug addict for 30 years, using crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis, and that it is now causing him ‘significant problems’.

He told the court: “On Friday [November 3] he went for two hospital appointments.

“He had a liver biopsy at Blackburn Hospital and it appears that he has hepatitis C and liver damage.

“He then went for some blood tests to try and determine what treatment he could have regarding his liver.

“He’s been an addict for 30 years. He has used crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis. His body is causing, not surprisingly because of that, significant problems.

“He also has some mental health difficulties and difficulties with his abdomen.

“In the last two months he has become free from opiates because he is going to Inspire and is on a methadone script. We really need a medical report.”

Judge Sara Dodd told Pettit: “You have pleaded guilty to what are very serious matters.

“The fact that you are getting bail is no indication of the sentence the judge will pass on the next occasion.

“You understand that the matters you have pleaded guilty to are very serious and are likely to attract an immediate custodial sentence.”