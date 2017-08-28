Firefighters were called to an early morning blaze at a third-floor flat.
Two crews from Hyndburn and one from Great Harwood attended the property at Riverside View in Clayton-le-Moors at 3.40am on Saturday, August 26.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said the initial 999 call reported that ‘someone might be trapped by fire in a third-floor flat’, and they used a ladder to gain access.
A spokesperson said: “Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus searched for a possible casualty but no-one was at home and the crews extinguished the fire using two hosereel jets.
“The cause of the fire is to be established.”