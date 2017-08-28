Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters were called to an early morning blaze at a third-floor flat.

Two crews from Hyndburn and one from Great Harwood attended the property at Riverside View in Clayton-le-Moors at 3.40am on Saturday, August 26.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said the initial 999 call reported that ‘someone might be trapped by fire in a third-floor flat’, and they used a ladder to gain access.

A spokesperson said: “Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus searched for a possible casualty but no-one was at home and the crews extinguished the fire using two hosereel jets.

“The cause of the fire is to be established.”