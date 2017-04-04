Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A cyclist has been hit with a £50 fine after cycling along a motorway hard shoulder to get home from work.

Police said they spotted the 25-year-old cyclist travelling along the M65 westbound between junctions five and six as he was head home from work in Accrington to Blackburn.

Lancashire Road Police posted on Twitter: “For those not sure, pedal cyclists are not permitted to cycle down the hard shoulder. This rider was taken off the M65 and given a fine.”

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “This could have been extremely dangerous for both the cyclist and other motorists and thankfully no one was hurt.”

The incident happened at around 1.55pm on Sunday, April 2.