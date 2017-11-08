Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A dance group are celebrating phenomenal success after winning a haul of trophies in the European Dance Championships.

The Wonderland School of Dance, based in Accrington, took home 12 European titles from the championship weekend, held at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

Alice Blokland, who runs the school, took 13 girls between the ages of three and 12 to the championships, alongside teacher Ella Wilkin.

Ten of the girls won individual European titles, and two of the school’s teams won team prizes. Alice, 26, said: “The girls are over the moon, they keep running around the studio with the trophies.

“They keep asking to take the trophy home or to school!

“It’s amazing, the girls were really excited because we took them away for the whole weekend so they enjoyed themselves.”

The weekend was a great experience for the girls as they also got to explore the seaside town.

Alice said: “We had fun while dancing, but also outside too, the girls got to see the lights on the seafront which they were excited about.”