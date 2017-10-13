Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A sexual predator has been jailed for raping a teenage girl in Great Harwood and committing sexual offences against two others.

Joshua Stanley, of Clegg Street, Haslingden, raped a 14-year-old girl in a ‘secluded wooded area’ before raping her for a second time at a house later the same day.

The 19-year-old also had underage sex with a 14-year-old girl from Rossendale and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl from the same borough after they met through social media.

Stanley was found guilty after a two-week trial at Preston Crown Court of two counts of rape and three other sexual assaults against under age girls.

Judge Graham Knowles QC said Clegg was a ‘dangerous offender’ and gave him a 16-year extended sentence and made him subject to an indefinite sexual harm prevention order and restraining order.

Stanley was told that he must serve at least eight years at a young offenders institute before he is eligible for parole and then must serve the remainer of the sentence on extended licence.

The court was told how Stanley met up with the first victim, a 14-year-old girl from Rossendale, after they started chatting on social media.

Stanley met up with the second victim after initial contact on social media and after meeting her at a house he kissed her and sexually assaulted her.

The court heard that Stanley then later raped a 14-year-old girl in a ‘secluded wooded area’ in Great Harwood.

He later raped her for a second time.

Speaking after the sentencing hearing, Det Insp Leah Rice from Blackburn Police said: “Joshua Stanley showed predatory behaviour targeting vulnerable young victims, whose ages he was aware of, and I am pleased this has been reflected in today’s result.

“This has been a difficult enquiry and the victims in this case have shown considerable courage and strength during the investigation and subsequent court case. They have been supported by specialist officers throughout.”

If you have been the victim of a sexual offence, please report it to the police. We will treat you sensitively and professionally, and will conduct a thorough investigation to bring any offenders to justice.

An NSPCC spokesperson said: “Stanley carried out serious and appalling sexual offences against his young victims. He is a danger to children and it is right that he is now facing the consequences of his actions with a lengthy jail term.

“His victims should now be given every support to recover, while treatment must form part of Stanley’s sentence to help reduce any further risk he poses once he is released.”