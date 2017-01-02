Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Accrington Carnival WILL return this year after a committee was formed to save it, it’s been confirmed.

The new group - known as the Accrington Carnival Committee - has announced that the biennial festival will take place on Sunday, June 25 and the theme of the procession will be ‘The Ages of Accrington’.

The future of the historic event was thrown into doubt after the last carnival in 2015 when the Accrington Lions announced they would no longer continue to organise it, citing a shortage of help.

However, Gayle Knight, of the new committee, said a number of Lions members have ‘happily’ joined the new group to offer their advice and support.

She said: “Holding the event on a Sunday does break with tradition but it was felt that it was a good day to hold the event as it meant there would be less traffic on the roads and also more people would be able to attend.”

The carnival will start with a procession through Accrington followed by an event in Oakhill Park. Community organisations, schools and businesses are being urged to get involved.

A meeting will take place at the Hyndburn Community and Voluntary Resource Centre on Tuesday, January 10 at 6pm. Call 01254 398319 for information.