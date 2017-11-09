Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The family of Lee Holt have spoken of a “devoted dad” who leaves a huge hole in their hearts.

Lee, 32, died on Wednesday, October 25 from a gunshot wound after an incident outside a house on Barnard Close in Oswaldtwistle.

His loved ones are still battling to come to terms with his traumatic death, but this week fondly remembered the ‘funny’ and ‘outgoing’ dad-of-two.

Speaking on behalf of the whole family, his sister Laura, 27, paid tribute to Lee.

She said: “Lee will be hugely missed and leaves a huge hole in everybody’s hearts.

“He was funny and bubbly and outgoing. He was a devoted dad.”

A lifelong Blackburn Rovers fan, Lee, of Cedar Street, Accrington, was a former Hollins Technology College pupil.

He had worked for Kays as a road marker for many years, having previous worked for Northern Marking. He was devoted to his daughters Alecia, 12, and Kiera Leigh, eight, and also thought the world of his nieces Darci, seven, and Ava, two.

Laura said: “Most of Lee’s free time was spent with his two girls. He enjoyed fishing locally and playing snooker. He was a member of the Bold Street Working Men’s Club where he was on the committee.

“He also liked a pint with friends in the Pennine and Broadway pubs.”

Last week tributes were paid to Lee’s “courage and strength” while neighbours and friends spoke of their shock at the death of a pal.

Laura has also spoken of their gratitude at the community’s response to a fundraising page launched to support Lee’s family. So far £510 has been received in donations.

Laura added: “We would like to thank everybody who has contributed to the Gofundme page in memory of Lee, and to give his girls a start in life when Lee won’t be able to.”

The son of Marilyn and Kevin, Lee was much loved brother of Laura and her partner Dave, treasured dad of Alecia and Kiera Leigh, loved partner of Kate and a devoted uncle of Darci and Ava.

A funeral service in celebration of Lee’s life will be held at Accrington Crematorium, on Tuesday, November 14, at 3pm, conducted by David Ireland.

Donations in memory of Lee may be given online to: gofundme/lee holt or c/o funeral director Valerie Roland, Hillside Funeral Directors, 318 Burnley Road, Accrington.

l Matthew Moseley, 49, of Barnard Close, Oswaldtwistle appeared at Preston Crown Court on Thursday, November 2 accused of Lee’s murder and was remanded in custody.

A 14-year-old boy from Oswaldtwistle arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed to November 22 by police.