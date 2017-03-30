Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Accrington market stallholders accused of sexually abusing an underage girl have strongly denied the claims and said they are ‘shocked by the allegations’.

Abbas Khan, who worked on the market for ‘many years’ until selling up after a heart attack in 2011, is accused of smoking cannabis with the alleged victim as ‘part of the grooming and softening up process’ and later sexually assaulting her.

The father-of-five denied the allegations and claimed ‘the most he had ever one was occasionally kiss her on the cheek’.

Mr Khan, of Hubie Street, Burnley, said there was ‘no sexual activity’ and that he ‘cannot understand why she was making the allegations’.

Paul Evans, prosecuting, said the defendant ‘blamed the media for in essence creating a climate in which false complaints can be made’ and that he was ‘shocked by the allegations’.

The 59-year-old denies six counts of rape and 10 counts of indecent assault.

His son-in-law Ijaz Khan, who is accused of raping her and also sexually assaulting her, denies ‘any sexual contact with her’.

The jury was told that Mr Khan ‘didn’t spend any time alone’ with the complainant.

The jury was told that the father-of-four was happily married to his wife of 18 years and that he did ‘not look elsewhere for sexual gratification’.

Mr Ijaz, 47, of Casterton Avenue, Burnley, denies one count of rape and eight counts of indecent assault.

