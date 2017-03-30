Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Abbas Khan, 59, of Hubie Street, Burnley, denies six counts of rape and 10 counts of indecent assault.

Ijaz Khan, 47, of Casterton Avenue, Burnley, denies one count of rape and eight counts of indecent assault.

Javid Raza, 59, of Crosshill Road, Blackburn, denies six counts of indecent assault.

Amar Amin, 36, of an address in Manchester, and NADEEM ARIF, 38, of St James Court, Blackburn, both deny one count of rape.

Mohamed Rafique, 39, of Moss Avenue, Rochdale, denies one count of rape and one of indecent assault.