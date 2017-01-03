Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A defibrillator has been installed at a Great Harwood playing fields in memory of a popular sportsman.

The life-saving equipment at Memorial Park playing fields is the seventh defibrillator to be installed around the town since Philip Maher’s death in January 2015.

The 62-year-old, who lived in Great Harwood for 35 years, collapsed suddenly of a massive heart attack during a football match with friends and later passed away.

A charity was set up in his name by his son Stuart Maher to raise funds for defibrillators. The Observer reported last year how more than £2,300 was raised from a charity football match.

Stuart, director of Watson Ramsbottom solicitors, said: “We have been fundraising in 2016 and we still have money for two more defibrillators.

“We are waiting for confirmation from the ambulance service on where they are going to go and then they need to be installed.

“They are all going to placed where my father had links. When I was a child he would have me kicking a ball about at Memorial Park, almost in the dark at times.

"It’s nice to put one there for community use.”