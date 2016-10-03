Deliver driver robbed at knifepoint in early hours raid

How we use Cookies
James Dewhurst Ltd on Altham Industrial Estate. Picture from Google Maps.

A delivery driver was threatened at knifepoint by two robbers.

Police said the 31-year-old victim, from Poland, was asleep in his lorry outside James Dewhurst Ltd on Altham Industrial Estate when two unknown men approached his vehicle at around 1am on Friday, September 30.

The offenders used a knife to cut through the curtain of the lorry which triggered an alarm and woke the driver.

Officers said when the victim went to investigate he was threatened by one of the men armed with a knife while the second man opened two large cardboard boxes inside the lorry.

The offenders then fled the scene with around £300 worth of multivitamin supplements and also caused £1,000 worth of damage to the lorry.

Lancashire Police said the offenders are both described as white men and were dressed all in black.

Anyone with information call police on 101 quoting log number 69 of September 30.

