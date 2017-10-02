Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Accrington’s first dedicated town centre dessert and milkshake bar could be set to open in the town.

Businessman Umar Farooq has unveiled plans to open a dessert parlour called ‘Swirlz’ at 103 Blackburn Road.

If approved, the 1950s American-themed bar will offer eat-in and takeaway services and seat 30 people in retro four-seater and six-seater booths.

Mr Farooq said the business will have a ‘positive impact on the centre centre’ and help attract more people into the area.

In planning documents sent to the council, he said: “We are only proposing to sell milkshakes and desserts, with the desserts element consisting of ice-cream, sundaes, cookie dough, waffles and cakes.

“We would also argue that our business would complement the existing businesses and is not in direct competition with any of the surrounding businesses as we will not be operating as a traditional takeaway and will only be serving milkshakes and desserts.

“Milkshake and dessert bars are increasingly popular and are opening up and down the UK, with several in the surrounding towns of Nelson, Burnley and Blackburn as well as Manchester.

“Whilst there is another dessert bar in Accrington it is not in the town centre and is not an eat-in and this regard we feel our proposed development will be unique to both Accrington and to the town centre; our shop will in fact be set up as an American 50s-style diner.

“We plan to invest a considerable amount to make sure the shop is attractive both internally and externally and finished to a high spec and will hopefully encourage other businesses to occupy some of the surrounding vacant shops.”

Swirlz is aiming to open 12noon to 11pm Sunday to Thursday and from 12noon to 12midnight on Friday and Saturday.