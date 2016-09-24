Detectives investigating Mohammed Yousaf murder make second arrest

Murder investigation launched after man found dead in Accrington house. Police, CSI and paramedics at the scene on Granville Road.

Detectives investigating the murder of Mohammed Yousaf in Accrington have made a second arrest.

A 37 year old woman from Todmorden in West Yorkshire has today been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and is currently in police custody.

A murder investigation was launched after the body of Mr Yousaf, 65, was found at a flat on Granville Road on Wednesday, September 21.

Officers attended and found he had suffered serious head injuries. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A 44 year old man from Accrington who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday remains in police custody.

Detective Superintendent Paul Withers of the Force Major Investigation Team said: “Our investigation into Mr Yousaf’s death is on-going and we are still appealing to anyone who has any information to contact us.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 253 of 21st September.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.