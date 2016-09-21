Detectives launch urgent appeal after man found murdered in Accrington flat

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Detectives have launched an urgent appeal for information after a man was found murdered in Accrington.

Police were called to a flat on Granville Road at 8.45am today and found a man in a bed with ‘serious head injuries’.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and officers have now launched a murder investigation.

Lancashire Police said a scene remains in place at the flat and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.

They have not yet identified the man or his age at this stage.

Detective Superintendent Paul Withers, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are treating this as a murder investigation and a team of detectives are working tirelessly to establish the full circumstances around this man’s death.

“We are examining several lines of enquiry and would appeal to anybody with information about the incident to make contact with us as soon as possible.

“We would also like to reassure the public that this is being treated as an isolated incident and we have stepped up patrols in the area.”

Crime scene investigators attended the scene at Granville Road following the discovery of the man’s body this morning.

An alleyway between Granville Road and Harcourt Road was taped off with officers patrolling the area and CSI investigators inspecting the house.

Local councillor Terry Hurn described the incident as a ‘tragedy’.

He said: “I was walking up there this morning taking my dog to the park and saw the police cars and ambulances.

“A man came over to me and said they had found a body. It’s shocking and an awful situation.

“We want Baxenden to be a nice place to live and things like this are not what we want.

“Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of whoever it is.

“It’s an awful thing to happen and it’s a tragedy for somebody’s family.”

Neighbours spoke of their shock at the incident.

Becky Gibson, 24, who lives on Manchester Road near the scene, said: “I was sat in my front room by the window and noticed an ambulance going up the road and before long another one came past.

“We got told it was critical circumstances.

“I was shocked by it because I’ve not lived here long.

“I said to my boyfriend I thought it was quiet around here.”

Stephanie Speight, who has lived on Manchester Road for around 40 years, said: “I stuck my head out this morning to see where my husband’s car was and saw the police tape.

“The policeman said there has been a serious incident but couldn’t tell me anymore. It’s terrible. I’m very shocked and surprised.

“I’ve not heard of anything like this around here before.”

Lancashire Police said the death is being treated as suspicious and officers remained at the scene on Wednesday conducting enquiries.

In a statement, Lancashire Police said: “We have launched a murder investigation and are appealing for information following the death of a man in Accrington.

“We were called at approximately 8.45am on September 21 to reports a body had been found at a flat on Granville Road.

“Officers attended and found the man had suffered serious head injuries. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“A scene remains in place at the house and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.

“Anybody with information which could help with our investigation is being urged to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 253 of September 21.