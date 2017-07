Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A discarded cigarette is believed to have sparked a fire at an Accrington house.

Firefighters were called to Blackburn Road shortly before 9pm on Thursday, July 21.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “One fire engine attended a fire involving clothing in a house in Accrington.

“The fire was out when firefighters arrived at the scene but a ventilation unit was required to clear smoke from the property.

“The fire is believed to have been started by a discarded cigarettte.”