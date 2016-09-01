'Disgraceful' father gave cannabis to addicted son

A ‘disgraceful’ father who grew a large cannabis set up and supplied drugs to his addicted son has avoided jail.

Keith Latham’s home on Grimshaw Street in Great Harwood was raided by police last year where they found 18 cannabis plants and drugs equipment.

The 53-year-old pleaded guilty at Burnley Crown Court to producing cannabis and possessing cannabis with intent to supply on the basis that he grew the cannabis for his own personal use and was prepared to share some of the drugs with his son.

He was given an eight-month jail sentence, suspended for 12 months with a nine-month alcohol treatment requirement and a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Lisa Worsley, prosecuting, said officers executed a warrant on July 28 last year. The court heard how when former roofer Latham was asked by police if there was ‘anything in the house that shouldn’t be here’ he told them there were ‘some plants upstairs’.

The police found 18 plants growing in a small bedroom along with lamps, timers and a tub with 249g of cannabis.

In the attic they found a tent, extractors and lights and 14 wraps of cannabis broken down into £10 and £20 bags.

Mark Stuart, defending, said Latham had grown the cannabis to replace his alcohol use.

He said: “Quite rightly the defendant arrived at court this morning knowing he could lose his liberty. They both lived at the same house, his son is 24 years of age, and it was utter stupidity. He didn’t want to tell me for a long time in conference what were the purpose of his drugs. He was very reluctant to mention his son at all. “He pleaded guilty to the production straight away.

“It’s only when you started to drill down into what happened and 18 plants is too much for your own personal use.

“He grew the cannabis to replace his alcohol use and to some extent that was successful.

“He was able to reduce his alcohol to almost nil but the way he did it was completely wrong. He thought it wasn’t an offence to share it with his son. He’s mortified from that point of view.

“This is a man who worked until about 10 years ago. Obviously drink had finished him working. He described his drug use as an easy cop out and not a long term solution to his problems.”