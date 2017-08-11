Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A devastated pet owner is calling for urgent action to slow traffic outside his home, after losing a FOURTH cat to accidents on the same road in the space of three years.

Father-of-five Darren Whewell’s family lost their youngest cat, Marcy last week – the latest in a succession of their cats to perish on Lowergate Road in Huncoat.

Darren, whose family had already endured the loss of Luigi at Easter 2014, and Penny and Suzie at the end of 2016, said speed bumps and a reduced speed limit should be installed along the road to help prevent further deaths.

But roads chiefs say they have no plans to go beyond mobile speed enforcement.

Darren said two-year-old Marcy had to be put down as the family could not afford the £1,200 vets bill for treatment to terrible leg injuries she suffered in a collision at around 4.30pm on Friday, July 28.

And Darren, formerly of Church, fears a child could soon be injured or killed unless action is taken.

The pharmacy delivery driver said: “This is our fourth cat that’s been killed since we’ve been here. Marcy’s back leg was hanging off. It was quite horrible.

“She wasn’t killed, but it would have cost us £1,200 to have her fixed. The vets wouldn’t let us pay in instalments so we had to put her to sleep. We had to pay a £500 bill anyway.

“We are just wondering what it’s going to take. Will it take a child to get knocked over before they actually do something?”

Darren said the family are ‘sick’ of losing their beloved pets in such tragic circumstances.

He added: “When my youngest son was told, his face just melted. What is required on here are speed bumps all the way up.” Huncoat councillor Eamonn Higgins said they are looking to meet with Lancashire County Council to discuss possible solutions.

He said: “It’s an increasing problem and a lot of residents on the road are getting concerned about the number of speeding vehicles.”

Lancashire County Council bosses said they carried out a speed survey on the road last year after which police decided to introduce ongoing mobile speed enforcement.

A spokesperson said: “It is upsetting for anyone to lose a pet but this road has a very good safety record, with no collisions due to speeding in the past five years, and we have no plans to introduce any further measures at this time.”