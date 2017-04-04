Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A doctor has spoken of his ‘nightmare four-year battle’ to clear his name after being wrongfully convicted of assault.

Dr Abiodun Bale, who was training to be a GP at the Hyndburn Medical Practice in Accrington, has spoken out after winning an appeal against his suspension from medical practice imposed by the Medical Practitioners’ Tribunal Service (MPTS).

The Observer previously reported how allegations were first made against the 46-year-old in 2013 while he was training in Accrington.

He was found guilty of assaulting a female patient at Burnley Crown Court the following year but was later cleared of any wrongdoing following an appeal

However despite having being cleared of all criminal charges, the MPTS ruled in July last year that his fitness to practice had been impaired and suspended him for nine months.

The suspension has now been lifted after the High Court in London granted his appeal, despite opposition from the General Medical Council (GMC).

Dr Bale, who lives in New Moston, Greater Manchester, said it has been a ‘nightmare four-year battle’ to clear his name and he now intends to resume his career as an obstetrician.

He said: “I was let down by the system over and over again and had a nightmare four-year battle.

"This has been hellish for my family and me. My reputation was besmirched, my integrity sullied.

“Without a specialist solicitor who was willing to fight on my behalf and who believed in me the nightmare may have continued.

"My income source was taken away, yet I had to find the money to employ the services of lawyers for my appeal.

“I am now enormously relieved and delighted that my case was heard by a Judge who saw the truth behind the allegations.”

Solicitor Mark Tunstill, from law firm Scott-Moncrieff, said the allegations were ‘some of the most serious accusations which could be made against a doctor’.

He said: “The High Court has allowed Dr Bale’s appeal, despite stiff opposition from the GMC.

“This has dragged on because it took the GMC two years to bring the matter to hearing before the Medical Practitioners’ Tribunal which suspended him.

"Now the High Court has granted his appeal, his suspension is lifted and, finally, Dr Bale can return to work.”