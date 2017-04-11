Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men are being hunted by police after a dog walker was robbed at knifepoint near a popular park.

A 41-year-old man was walking his dog along Brantfell Road in Great Harwood, near to Memorial Park, between 8.30pm and 8.50pm on Sunday, April 9, when he was approached by two men.

Police said they threatened him with a knife before stealing his Omega watch.

The offenders are both described as around 5ft 6in to 5ft 8in tall, slim build and they were on BMX-style bikes.

DC Mark Hutchinson, of East CID, said: “The victim in this incident was out walking his dog when he was threatened with a knife and had his watch stolen.

“If anyone was in the Brentfell Road area at the time of the robbery and witnessed what happened I would urge them to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“Similarly, if anyone has any knowledge about the watch being offered for sale then please come forward and contact police.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 1495 of April 9.