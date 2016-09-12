Dominos announces opening date for new Accrington pizza takeaway

The new Domino's takeaway store on The Viaduct in Accrington

Dominos will open its new pizza takeaway in Accrington next month, creating 25 jobs.

Company bosses have confirmed the store on The Viaduct, off Hyndburn Road, will open on Monday, October 3.

The 25 new jobs will include pizza makers, customer service staff and delivery drivers.

Ibrar, store manager, said they are looking for people to join.

He said: “We’re thrilled to be opening our doors to the people of Accrington and are committed to delivering lip-smacking, scrummy pizza to the local community, so we’ll be celebrating the opening by offering 50 per cent off pizzas when you spend £15 or more online using the code ACCRNGTN.

“There’s also plenty of employment opportunities for people living nearby, so we look forward to welcoming local pizza superstars to join our growing team.

“In particular, we’re searching for delivery drivers who can provide exceptional customer service, and demonstrate integrity, honesty and reliability, as well as being pepperoni passionate for freshly made pizza and quality ingredients.”

If you are interested in a position at the store then call 07561 203364.