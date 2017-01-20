Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A secondary school has received glowing praise from two inspection watchdogs.

St Christopher’s High School in Accrington has been judged to be ‘good, with a number of outstanding areas’ by Ofsted while the Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS) has rated the school as ‘outstanding’.

Headteacher Richard Jones said the Ofsted framework is now ‘significantly more demanding and rigorous’ than at the time of the school’s last inspection in 2011.

He said: “Taken together these inspection reports provide a very positive and helpful evaluation of our church school.

“They describe a school which I recognise and am proud to lead.

“I am grateful to staff, parents and pupils for working together to ensure that St Christopher’s continues to be recognised as a highly impressive educational community in which all are able to learn and live to the very highest standards.”

The Queen’s Road West school was rated ‘outstanding’ in personal development, behaviour and welfare, and 16 to 19 study programmes, and ‘good’ in leadership and management, pupil outcomes and the quality of teaching, learning and assessment.

Lead inspector Will Smith said school leaders are ‘determined in their ambition to ensure that pupils blossom into thoughtful, caring and responsible citizens’ and the headteacher leads ‘with openness, drive and humanity’.

Ofsted said the personal development of pupils is at an ‘extremely high standard’ and their conduct is ‘exemplary’.

SIAMS, which assess the extent they operate as a Church of England School, said St Christopher’s was ‘outstanding in all areas’.

Its report identified a number of strengths inluding the ‘clear Christian vision’, the leadership of the headmaster, senior management team and the director of spirituality.

It also said the school is a ‘caring community’ where pupils flourish as ‘children of God’.

Frank Whitehead, chairman of the governing body, said: “As a parent your overriding priority is for your child to attend a school which is safe and so it is gratifying to read that, ‘the work the school does to keep pupils safe is exemplary’ and that pupils ‘thrive within a culture of harmony and respect.’”

Hundreds of former pupils attended an awards night at the school.

Prizes were presented to past Year 11 and sixth form pupils at the 58th Annual Speech Night, with many making special journeys back from university to attend the event.

The evening began with a prayer and a minutes silence in memory of 15-year-old pupil Megan Lee who died tragically earlier this month of a suspected allergic reaction.

The school saw record academic results, with 80 per cent of year 11 pupils achieving good grades in maths and English, and a 100 per cent A-Level pass rate.

The awards covered a range of areas including character and proficiency, endeavour and progress and academic merit, together with a series of prizes presented in the name of former pupils or members of staff.

The Alasdair Coates award was presented to Hayley Addison for the best A-Level results with three A*s and an A.

The Bishop of Burnley also attended the ceremony and commended pupils for their level of service and their ‘desire to use education for the benefit of others rather than themselves’.