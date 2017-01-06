Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dozens of new homes could be built in Oswaldtwistle under two new developments.

Planning permission is being sought for 28 properties on grazing land off Rhoden Road which will be ‘suitable for first time buyers, residents wishing to downsize and young families’.

Outline permission is also being sought by applicant Gordon Briggs to build properties on the former Eagle Chemical Works on New Lane after approval for the previous scheme in 2006 lapsed.

In documents sent to the council, agents Hartley Planning and Development Associates said the triangular New Lane site would include a minimum of 30 houses per hectare.

Oswaldtwistle councillor Peter Britcliffe said a housing scheme would boost the area.

He said: “I’m delighted that there is interest because this is a run down and dilapidated old chemical works.

“There will be some pollution in that area but I think it would be wonderful and I think the residents of New Lane and the surrounding area would welcome the improvements a development would make. It’s obviously at very initial stages but it is encouraging that this site maybe developed in the future.

“It’s also an area where we are getting flytipping and a development would be good news for residents in Oswaldtwistle.”

The 28-home development proposed off Rhoden Road will include one four-bed and 27 three-bed properties in a mixture of detached, semi-detached and terraced buildings.

Fitzgerald Planning and Design, planning agents on behalf of the applicant Mr C Cronshaw, said it will ‘bring forward much needed family housing within the borough’ and will create jobs and ‘boost the local economy by providing additional spend in the local shops and businesses’.

Coun Britcliffe said: “We will need to look at the planning application very carefully. Personally I would have concerns about the road network in that area and it will certainly need some improvement if there is to be further development.”

A decision will be made by the council on both applications in the next few months.