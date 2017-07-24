Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver fled the scene after crashing into a parked car in Accrington.

Lancashire Police were called to Dill Hall Lane shortly after 5pm on Sunday, July 23, after a red MG ZR collided with a parked Vauxhall Corsa.

Officers said a man was then seen getting out of the MG ZR before running off down Dill Hall Lane.

No injuries were reported and the road was closed off temporarily near to the junction with Church Lane and Whalley Road.

Police have appealed for information. They said the man is described as white, 5ft tall, of slim build, around 18 years old and was wearing a dark blue hoodie.

Anyone with information call police on 101 quoting log number 1124 of July 23.