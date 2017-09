Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers are facing rush-hour delays after a two-car collision near the Accrington quarry.

Emergency services were called to Whinney Hill Road at around 4.20pm on Wednesday, September 20, to reports of a collision between a BMW and a Vauxhall Corsa.

Police said the incident happened close to the quarry and the junction with Whalley Road near to The Greyhound pub.

A spokesperson said: “The road is blocked and the traffic is building up.

“There are not any serious injuries.”