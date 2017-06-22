Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motorists are being put on alert after a spate of thefts from unlocked cars.

Hyndburn Police said they have received an increasing number of reports in the last few days, particularly in the Stanhill area of Oswaldtwistle.

Officers have released a CCTV picture of a man they want to speak to in connection with the theft of a Sat Nav device from a car in Oswaldtwistle in the early hours of Monday, June 19.

Anyone with information call the Accrington neighbourhood team on 01254 353103 or e-mail 7047@lancashire.pnn.police.uk and quote log reference 268 of June 19.