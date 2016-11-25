How we use Cookies
East Lancashire Hospice celebrating 'outstanding' inspection rating

The Hospice cares for and supports more than 1,000 people a year

East Lancashire Hospice celebrating an outstanding CQC rating. Lyn Stevenson and Graham Parr, with hospice staff and volunteers

East Lancashire Hospice has been rated outstanding and praised for providing excellent end-of-life care and having exceptionally kind, caring and compassionate staff.

The Hospice, which cares for adults in Hyndburn, Blackburn, Darwen, and the Ribble Valley, cares and supports more than 1,000 people each year who are coping with a life-limiting illness.

Following its three-day inspection by the Care Quality Commission, inspectors praised the highly trained staff at the hospice and commended the importance they placed on supporting families and carers as well as the patients.

The report stated that people received excellent care that was founded on best practice guidance.

This was supported by a leadership team who promoted strong values of person-centred care and worked in partnership with other organisations to provide high quality end of life care for the local population.

PICTURES: Thousands flock to Accrington for 'magical' Christmas lights switch-on

One patient said: “The care is first class. It’s not a place to go to die; it’s a place to live.”

Chief executive Lyn Stevenson said: “There are no words to describe how proud I feel. Our patients are at the centre of everything we do and our staff and volunteers want to give their very best for them each and every day.

"We are extremely pleased that this has been recognised by the CQC.”

Graham Parr, chairman of the Board of Trustees, said: “We are delighted that we have been recognised by an external professional body.

"It confirms what we have always known – that we provide an outstanding service.

“It’s all down to the people that work for us, not only the employed people but the volunteers who are critical to keeping the hospice going.

"It gives everybody working for the hospice confidence that the service we do provide is the best.”

