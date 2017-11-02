Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Four sisters are hoping to sell more festive treats than ever to raise money in memory of their mum.

East Lancashire Hospice’s Christmas fair will be held on Saturday, November 11, from 11am, at Oswaldtwistle Civic Arts Centre and Theatre.

Sisters Diane Eggleston, from Oswaldtwistle, Debbie Preston, Jackie Taylor and Andrea Golden – aka The Golden Girls – have held a stall every year since their mum Janet Golden passed away in the hospice five years ago.

Diane said: “We tend to concentrate on sweets and treats like reindeer hot chocolate, marshmallow pops, rice crispy Christmas trees and chocolate sleighs.

“We almost sold everything on the stall last year, raising around £500.

“Mum had been very poorly for a long time. She had a lot of health issues but it was still devastating for us all when she passed away.

“East Lancashire Hospice showed her such care in her final days.”

It’s estimated the sisters have raised more than £3,000 for the hospice.

The family friendly fair will include festive stalls, and this year is expected to be even bigger and better than ever.

Clayton-le-Moors companies R Briggs and Whalley Catering are sponsoring the event.

Charlotte Seal, who works for both firms, said East Lancashire Hospice is a fantastic cause.

She said: “We always try and support the hospice and jumped at the chance to sponsor this year’s Christmas fair.

“It’s such a good charity and most fundraising events we host through work are for the hospice.

“The first time I went in the hospice was when I went to look around after signing up for the Corporate Challenge. It was fantastic to see the work that they do and the difference that it makes.”

The fair will also include a Father Christmas Experience with Santa and his Lapland elf.

Because Santa is so busy, this is only available by pre-booking via the hospice website – for £10.

Visitors will also have the chance to win raffle prizes, send loved ones festive cards from the charity range, browse the stalls and tuck into mince pies and mulled wine.

Sharon Crymble, hospice fundraising manager, said: “We are extremely grateful for the support from R Briggs and Whalley Catering and really excited for the community to start their festive season at East Lancashire Hospice’s magical Christmas event.”