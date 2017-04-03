Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The arrival of chocolate eggs on shop shelves is the signal for one fundraiser to dig out her knitting needles.

For the last five years the coming of Easter has sparked Anita Knagg into action - all in the name of East Lancashire Hospice.

She has created hundreds of little woollen Easter chicks which hold Cadbury’s creme eggs to raise money for the charity.

Former carer and teacher Anita, of Gloucester Avenue, Rishton, broke her wrist in a fall 18 months ago and finds the hobby ‘very therapeutic’.

She said: “I make five or six chickens every evening while I’m sat watching the television.

“Each one takes me around 20 minutes from start to finish. I find it very therapeutic.

“I was given lots of exercises but the thing that helped the most was the knitting. It’s helped me regain full movement in my fingers.”

Anita, 65, has been knitting since the age of five after picking it up from her mother.

She started by stitching teddies, and by the time she was eight she was reading patterns.

As well as Easter chicks that hold chocolate eggs, which are donated to the hospice for them to sell, Anita also knits teddies for the hospice raffle and knits ‘Christmas puddings’ with a Ferrero Rocher chocolate inside.

She starts knitting the puddings in September and then when she’s finished moves onto the Easter chickens.

Anita is part of the ‘Fun-raisers’ – a group of friends who raise money for the hospice while doing things they enjoy.

The group includes Anita, husband Chris and daughter Sarah Knagg, Heather and Jim Wilson, and Sue and Alan Poyner.

She said: “This is the fifth year I have been making chickens. The first year I made about 20, and then 100 the following year, 150 the year after and 200 for the last two years using wool donated to the hospice shops.

“The chickens are made from whatever colour yarn I have. Some are the traditional yellow chickens, and others are multi-coloured. I love them all!

“I thoroughly enjoy knitting. I even knitted one of the chickens while walking down the prom at St Ann’s with the yarn in my pocket. I got a few strange looks.

“I think it’s brilliant.

“I’m entertaining myself in the evening, and the hospice is making money it didn’t have before. It’s a win-win scenario.”