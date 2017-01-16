Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have appealed for children to stop targeting ‘vulnerable’ residents by throwing eggs at houses and knocking on doors before running away.

Police in Great Harwood and Rishton said they have had ‘numerous reports’ of incidents in recent weeks and are now appealing for parents’ help.

They are asking parents if they know where their children are when they go out in the evening.

A Hyndburn Police spokesperson said: “Over the past few weeks we have had numerous reports of groups of youths playing ‘knock-a-door-run’ and throwing eggs at houses.

“This is not only frustrating for the victims of these incidents but it is time consuming for our resources. When we find the groups/individuals involved we will deal with them accordingly.

“The youths involved need to think twice and think about the effect this is having on vulnerable victims.”

Anyone with information call police on 101.