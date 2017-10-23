Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The winners of the Hyndburn Community Sports Awards were celebrated at a special presentation event at Accrington Town Hall.

Eight deserving winners were presented with their awards, which recognise achievement in grassroots sports, by Hyndburn mayor Peter Britcliffe.

Susan Ainscough won the ‘Lifetime Achievement’ award, Lesley Smith, the ‘Inspire’ award while ‘Primary School of the Year’ went to St Mary’s RC Primary School in Clayton-le-Moors.

‘Contribution to Women’s Sport’ was won by Simon Atkin and Ossy Joggers were awarded ‘Community Club of the Year’.

Jessica Simpson was recognised as ‘Young Achiever of the Year’, Body Fit at Lancashire Women’s Centre won ‘Community Project of the Year’ and ‘Coach of the Year was handed to Victoria Austin.

Coun Britcliffe said: “I was delighted to be invited to present this year’s sports awards on behalf of Hyndburn Leisure. There were some fantastic athletes, teams, coaches and volunteers in attendance who are a credit to our borough.”

Coun Ken Moss, cabinet member for leisure, said: “The awards ceremony really highlighted the depth in sporting talent we have right here on our doorstep.”

The winners will now go on to represent Hyndburn in the Lancashire Sports Awards next month.