An Elvis superfan will make her final journey in a special themed coffin.

Charmaine Walsh, of Bobbin Close, Accrington, passed away at hospital after a long illness on Wednesday, December 20, aged 56.

Known as ‘Char’, the carer and former factory worker was well known across Accrington and Church for her love of Elvis and regularly enjoyed dressing up as the ‘King of Rock and Roll’ and singing his hits.

Charmaine will be laid to rest at Accrington Crematorium and her coffin will be covered with a large Elvis picture and a guitar placed on top.

Family and friends will walk into the crematorium accompanied by the song ‘Love Me Tender’, on Thursday morning.

During the service Elvis’s 1954 hit ‘That’s All Right’ will be played before mourners leave to the song ‘Teddy Bear’.

Doreen Walker, who was friends with Charmaine for nearly 40 years and lived with her in recent years, said she ‘will be a big miss’.

She said: “Everybody called her ‘Char’. She didn’t like to be called Charmaine.

“She was like a carer to me and has been with me for 39 years. She had been ill for a long time.

“She was obsessed with Elvis. She loved his music and she always had it on very loud. I told her that the neighbours would complain but she said she didn’t care.

“I would be watching the television or a good film and the music would be going on.

“She used to get up and dance to Elvis and put her suits on and go down to the Imperial on Blackburn Road. She loved doing karaoke in there.

“She was good hearted. She would give anybody her last penny and do anything to help people if she could.

“She got on with everybody and will be sadly missed.”

Charmaine was the daughter of the late Betty and Tommy Walsh and sister of the late Elizabeth. She leaves siblings Kimmy, Harry, Kathleen and Shirley and nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at Accrington Crematorium at 9.40am on Thursday, January 4.

A wake will then be held at the Nags Head pub in Accrington.

Everyone is welcome to attend the funeral service and the wake.

Her funeral arrangements are being made by Lady Bell Funeral Service on Broadway in Accrington.