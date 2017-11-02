Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives have released an image of a man they would like to speak to after a schoolgirl was ‘grabbed’ in Clayton-le-Moors.

A young girl was walking along the canal towpath at around 4.30pm on Monday, October 2, when she was approached from behind by a stranger.

The man touched her inappropriately before he was disturbed by a dog walker and the girl ran away.

Police have now released an Evo-fit image in a bid to trace the man they believe grabbed the schoolgirl.

He is described as white but very tanned, aged between 18 to 20, over 6ft tall with short cropped dark hair, full unkempt short facial hair and a pierced nose.

He was wearing a red hooded top, white trainers, sunglasses and a gold ring on one of his hands.

DI Mark Gillibrand, from Hyndburn Police, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who may have seen a man acting suspiciously in the area around the time of the incident. Similarly, if you recognise the man in the Evo-fit, please make contact with us.”

Following the incident police stepped up patrols in the area and appealed for information about the alleged attacker or the man who disturbed him.

Anyone with information can call police on 01254 353601 or if they fail to get an answer, 101, quoting incident reference 1003 of October 2.