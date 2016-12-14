Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two family cars worth £50,000 have been stolen from Accrington.

Police say before 9pm on Tuesday, December 13 unknown offenders entered a home in Hollins Lane through the ‘insecure’ front door and stole the front door key from the back of the lock.

The offenders returned to the home around 9.30pm and used the key to gain access to the home, locating keys for two family cars that were hanging on a rack inside the front porch and then stole the cars – valued together at £50,000.

One of the vehicles was subsequently found abandoned at a nearby location in Accrington.

Anthony Ford, watch liaison officer at Lancashire Constabulary said: “This sort of offence is becoming common, not just locally but throughout the UK. Offences like this are easily preventable if we understand the real risk and threat and change our crime prevention habits and routines to ensure the security of our homes and, more importantly, our keys.

“Burglars are out on our streets every day and night – conducting hostile surveillance and searching for opportunities.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.