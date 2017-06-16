Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tributes have been paid following the death of a devoted son who had launched a £250,000 appeal for lifesaving cancer treatment.

Adam Livesey, of Clayton-le-Moors, was given the desperate news in February this year that he had aggressive bowel and liver cancers. He turned 30 in May.

Parents Dave and Jen, of Whalley Road, Altham West, paid tribute to the bravery of their son, who died on Monday, June 12.

The former Moorhead High School pupil had gone to stay in London with his uncle while undergoing chemotherapy sessions at The Royal Marsden Hospital, but had to return to Royal Blackburn after developing infections.

He had been bidding to raise money to fund revolutionary proton beam therapy treatment in Germany - as we revealed last month.

His parents, whose eldest daughter Dee tragically died aged 14, brought him home last Friday.

Retired mechanical engineer Dave, 67, described his son as “a brilliant lad”.

He said: “All his mates love him. He was in some ways the glue that held them all together. It’s an awful disease, we understand that. It was very hard on him.

“They said it wasn’t genetic, it was pure bad luck. We lost our Dee when she was 14 with leukaemia on Christmas Day, 1990. It’s life, isn’t it?”

A qualified joiner who worked at Romec, Adam, of Adelaide Street, had a strong bond with his beloved dog Roxy, at his side for four years.

A huge Formula One fan, he was chuffed when Lewis Hamilton signed a flag for him, and he also got to drive round the famous Monaco street circuit in his Fiat Stilo.

Healthcare assistant mum Jen, 62, recalled: “All his mates were saying ‘You’ll never get it there or get it back’.

"He had a fantastic holiday. He had an awesome time - that was his word ‘awesome’.

“In his early years we took him caravanning and he had a lot of friends all over the north west. He was special.”

Adam had been with girlfriend Leah Duxbury for a couple of months when he was diagnosed.

Jen added: “That’s the really sad part. They met at Christmas and he’s been ill for the whole relationship. He was very brave. She’s an absolute star.”

Adam also leaves sister Laura, 34.

His funeral service will take place at Accrington Crematorium, Burnley Road, Accrington on Monday, June 19 at 3pm.